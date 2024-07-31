U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10, Zacks reports.

U.S. Gold Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. U.S. Gold has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $7.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

