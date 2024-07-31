Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Sells $136,500.00 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,639,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,919,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Eren Bali sold 400 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $3,600.00.

Shares of Udemy stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

Udemy last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Udemy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,175,000 after buying an additional 1,433,980 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Udemy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Udemy by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

