UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,362,525 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 4,541,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.42% of UiPath worth $53,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,950 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $27.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Read Our Latest Report on PATH

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.