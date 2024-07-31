UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 61.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in UniFirst during the first quarter worth $272,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in UniFirst by 13.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in UniFirst by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $40,650.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $728,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $40,650.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $728,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $856,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,058 shares in the company, valued at $10,600,714.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,808 shares of company stock worth $4,535,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

UniFirst Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $194.32 on Wednesday. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $149.58 and a 52-week high of $196.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.81.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $603.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.27%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

