Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,761 ($61.24) and last traded at GBX 4,753 ($61.14), with a volume of 108152914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,700 ($60.46).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULVR. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($59.17) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($47.59) to GBX 4,000 ($51.45) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,960 ($63.80) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Unilever Stock Up 0.9 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,404.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,171.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 36.96 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.74. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 6,743.12%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

