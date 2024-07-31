United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Shares Gap Down to $55.50

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.50, but opened at $53.11. United Parks & Resorts shares last traded at $52.75, with a volume of 166,830 shares.

PRKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.02.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.88 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 88.59% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $26,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,316.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 32,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $1,675,977.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jayson Maxwell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $26,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,316.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

