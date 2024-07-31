United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.61, for a total value of $1,218,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $44,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $337.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.37. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $343.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,566,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 529,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,641,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $100,519,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $97,316,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
