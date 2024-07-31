Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) SVP Sells $26,227.50 in Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) SVP James Joseph Donovan sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $26,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $5,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Unity Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %
Unity Bancorp stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $345.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00.
Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.
Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
UNTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Unity Bancorp Company Profile
Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.
