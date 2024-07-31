Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) SVP Sells $26,227.50 in Stock

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) SVP James Joseph Donovan sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $26,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $5,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Unity Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Unity Bancorp stock opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $345.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.72%.

Institutional Trading of Unity Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNTY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 80.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

UNTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

