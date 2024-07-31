Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $590,489,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Unum Group by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,776 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 6,498.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 636,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 626,676 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Unum Group by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 778,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 357,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,109,000 after buying an additional 300,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

