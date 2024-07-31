Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Upbound Group were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPBD. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,693,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,635,000 after acquiring an additional 509,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Upbound Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Upbound Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,005,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,453,000 after purchasing an additional 209,422 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Upbound Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,981,000 after purchasing an additional 62,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Upbound Group by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 137,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 60,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60.

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -321.74%.

Several research firms have commented on UPBD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,744.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,919.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

