Upland Software (UPLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.29 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 46.64%. On average, analysts expect Upland Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

UPLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

