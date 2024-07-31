Upland Software (UPLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.29 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 46.64%. On average, analysts expect Upland Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Upland Software Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ UPLD opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.28.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.
