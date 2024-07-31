US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.26 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TRP. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.29.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$58.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$44.70 and a 12-month high of C$58.58.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total transaction of C$70,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,767.90. In related news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total value of C$29,227.38. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.15, for a total transaction of C$70,689.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,767.90. Insiders have sold a total of 6,876 shares of company stock worth $299,917 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.69%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

