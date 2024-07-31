US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Mplx Lp’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mplx in a report released on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

MPLX opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. Mplx has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $43.42.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,463,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,348,000 after purchasing an additional 154,529 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,545,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,178,000 after purchasing an additional 136,013 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.1% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,224,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,148,000 after purchasing an additional 255,211 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,200,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,144,000 after purchasing an additional 201,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,028,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,200,000 after purchasing an additional 574,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

