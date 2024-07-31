Utz Brands (UTZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.99 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Utz Brands’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Utz Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE:UTZ opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently -96.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 397,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $7,464,322.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 397,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $7,464,322.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 66,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $1,284,225.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,315,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,040,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,387,927 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Further Reading

