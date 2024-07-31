Valvoline (VVV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Valvoline to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Valvoline has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.45-1.65 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Valvoline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VVV opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.90.

VVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

