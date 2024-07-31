Vance White Buys 500,000 Shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB) Stock

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) Director Vance White acquired 500,000 shares of Noble Mineral Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.

Noble Mineral Exploration Price Performance

Shares of CVE:NOB opened at C$0.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a current ratio of 5.70. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.11.

Get Noble Mineral Exploration alerts:

About Noble Mineral Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.