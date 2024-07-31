Vance White Buys 500,000 Shares of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB) Stock

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report) Director Vance White acquired 500,000 shares of Noble Mineral Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, with a total value of C$15,000.00.
Noble Mineral Exploration Price Performance
Shares of CVE:NOB opened at C$0.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 16.26 and a current ratio of 5.70. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.11.
About Noble Mineral Exploration
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Noble Mineral Exploration
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.