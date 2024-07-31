Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,564,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Stepan worth $230,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 70,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stepan by 2.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Stepan by 2.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Stepan by 324.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $90.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Stepan has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $96.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

