Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,784,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267,962 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Aurora Innovation worth $239,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greylock 15 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,604,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 20.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,596,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962,404 shares during the period. Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,123,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,914,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,570,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,098,000 after buying an additional 2,243,528 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $144,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 389,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,433.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

