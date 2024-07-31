Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,762,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 248,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $227,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Vipshop by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,670 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 625,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 224,098 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,198 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 430,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Vipshop by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 120,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 84,976 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of VIPS opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.32. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $20.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. Analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Articles

