Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 1,362,140 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,265,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Hanesbrands worth $233,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.93. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $6.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

