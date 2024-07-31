Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 162,182 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Owens & Minor worth $242,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 52.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $161,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $187,687.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $562,711. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.25. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.33.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

