Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 227,843 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,231,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Mueller Water Products worth $245,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 19.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 191,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 31,739 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 8,617.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

MWA stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $21.02.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,648.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

About Mueller Water Products

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

