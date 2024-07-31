Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 391,346 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,131,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Veeco Instruments worth $250,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,645,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,096,000 after purchasing an additional 53,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,189,000 after acquiring an additional 87,605 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,705,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,924,000 after acquiring an additional 135,687 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 440,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,145,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,325.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeco Instruments news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,145,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,325.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,444.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,205 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

