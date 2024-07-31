Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 68,728 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,888,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Gibraltar Industries worth $232,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 243,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $75.75. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $292.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.29 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

