Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 91,579 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,588,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of InvenTrust Properties worth $246,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4,944.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVT stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $27.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.00, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 910.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

