Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,697,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Park National worth $230,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Park National by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Park National by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Park National in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park National by 6,882.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Park National by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Park National Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Park National stock opened at $179.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.16. Park National Co. has a twelve month low of $91.78 and a twelve month high of $190.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Park National Announces Dividend

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $126.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.52 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 22.67%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insider Transactions at Park National

In related news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of Park National stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total value of $98,640.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $68,470.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,470.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark R. Ramser sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.06, for a total value of $84,925.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,030.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Park National in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

