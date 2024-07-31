Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.76% of Adtalem Global Education worth $227,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth about $57,787,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,586,000 after purchasing an additional 90,161 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $18,341,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 310,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 65,201 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 226,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after buying an additional 126,114 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.20. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $412.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

