Vanguard Group Inc. Has $235.38 Million Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,198,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of CarGurus worth $235,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CARG. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

CarGurus stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $26.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $666,700.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 488,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,929,318.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarGurus news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,786.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $666,700.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 488,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,929,318.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,722 in the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

