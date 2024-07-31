Vanguard Group Inc. Has $238.66 Million Stock Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $238,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCID. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 34.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 897,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 227,908 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,427,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,588 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 195,519 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 413,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.14.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.04. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business had revenue of $172.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

