Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,815,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 160,068 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.55% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $254,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Shares of ROIC opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.79. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.