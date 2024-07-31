Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,192,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 158,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $229,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,456,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 443.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 588,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,837,975.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 153,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 153,519 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,712,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,732,000 after purchasing an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $70,917,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GIL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIL opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $40.59.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 16.14%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

