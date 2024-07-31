Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 3,427,575 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,406,307 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 3,427,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $237,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ADT by 1,185.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,772 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. American Trust bought a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth $128,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.92. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.59.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

