Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 50,313 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,341,454 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Perficient worth $244,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Perficient by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,015 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,360 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,531 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth $1,145,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $71.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

PRFT opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $75.42.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Perficient had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

