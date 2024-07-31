Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 81,021 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,484,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.43% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $250,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MODG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MODG shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

