Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 17,617 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,786,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.10% of H&E Equipment Services worth $243,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth $11,827,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 4th quarter worth about $4,000,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 59,732 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 55,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of HEES opened at $50.32 on Wednesday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $66.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.55%.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.