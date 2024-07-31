Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 21,760 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,656,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Trinity Industries worth $268,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

TRN opened at $32.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $809.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.97 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,746,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

