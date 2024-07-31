Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 41,156 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,710,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $249,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 130,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOK Financial stock opened at $104.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.47. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $107.97. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BOK Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.