Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,172,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.78% of Energizer worth $270,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Energizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after purchasing an additional 29,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $16,559,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Energizer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 385,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Energizer by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 211,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 29,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in Energizer in the first quarter valued at $5,174,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Energizer Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENR

Energizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.