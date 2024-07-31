Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 700,417 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 356,692 shares.The stock last traded at $69.80 and had previously closed at $70.20.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $68.42.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.