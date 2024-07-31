Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2024

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMIGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 700,417 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 356,692 shares.The stock last traded at $69.80 and had previously closed at $70.20.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $68.42.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000.

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.