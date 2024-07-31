Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 700,417 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 356,692 shares.The stock last traded at $69.80 and had previously closed at $70.20.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $68.42.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $1.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Soars Over 50% on Bold Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.