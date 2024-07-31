Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 29,235 shares.The stock last traded at $208.29 and had previously closed at $207.52.
The firm has a market capitalization of $965.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.48 and a 200-day moving average of $189.95.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
