Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 8,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 29,235 shares.The stock last traded at $208.29 and had previously closed at $207.52.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $965.38 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.48 and a 200-day moving average of $189.95.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWG. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

