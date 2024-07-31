Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $78.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.