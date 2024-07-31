Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 27,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 91,335 shares.The stock last traded at $182.43 and had previously closed at $183.14.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

