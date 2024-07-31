Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,520 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $451,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $156.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.94. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

