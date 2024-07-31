Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

VRNS opened at $55.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $56.68.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth about $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

