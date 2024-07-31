Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

VRNS opened at $55.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average of $46.40. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,078,000 after buying an additional 100,324 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,978,000 after purchasing an additional 155,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

