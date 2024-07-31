Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRNS. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNS

Varonis Systems Price Performance

VRNS stock opened at $55.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.40. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $56.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $50,723,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after buying an additional 1,070,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,503,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,929,000 after buying an additional 824,163 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after buying an additional 466,688 shares during the period. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth $19,194,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.