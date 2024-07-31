Ventyx Biosciences’ (VTYX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $38.20.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 1,424.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

