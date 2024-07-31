Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) by 3,526.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vera Therapeutics were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $248,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VERA. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 28.63 and a quick ratio of 28.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

