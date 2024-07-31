Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59,732 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

Veracyte Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $29.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Veracyte’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Insider Activity at Veracyte

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Leite sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $31,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,686 shares of company stock worth $382,807. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veracyte

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Stories

