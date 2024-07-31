VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 3,684 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VeriSign stock opened at $186.96 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $220.91. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.89.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $387.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 149.7% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in VeriSign by 117.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

